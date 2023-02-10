Open in App
Pueblo West, CO
See more from this location?
KXRM

LIX Pickleball shares passion for sport and community

By Rebecca VanGorder,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cbggH_0kjH7QuF00

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in America and one family in Pueblo West is finding a way to share their passion for the sport with the community they love with woman-owned LIX Pickleball.

Ali Grace grew up in Pueblo West and met her husband Dylan in first grade. In high school, they both played tennis and were only exposed to pickleball through gym class. Fast forward a handful of years and they were reintroduced to the sport while on a family vacation around 2016-2017.

The Graces found that they enjoyed playing pickleball so much that they spent much of their vacation outside, on the court, in the sun. This translated into a family activity back home and they continued playing even months later.

“I mean, if you’ve never been around it, it’s very inclusive to everybody. It’s not just people that have played tennis before or people that have, you know, young people, old people, people that don’t even really do any type of sports play pickleball. It’s unbelievable the different backgrounds that you get when you’re on a one single Pickleball court,” Dylan said.

Dylan made the decision to travel and play in tournaments and won some money in a professional tournament becoming a paid professional athlete. As time went by, Dylan began looking for sponsorship opportunities that connected the Graces with a gentleman from outside the U.S. That partnership didn’t lead to anything but changed the couple’s trajectory.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLwSv_0kjH7QuF00
    Courtesy: LIX Pickleball
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DeXXH_0kjH7QuF00
    Courtesy: LIX Pickleball
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uici_0kjH7QuF00
    Courtesy: LIX Pickleball
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZwTq_0kjH7QuF00
    Courtesy: LIX Pickleball
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSE7z_0kjH7QuF00
    Courtesy: LIX Pickleball
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brAhB_0kjH7QuF00
    Courtesy: LIX Pickleball
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPuLD_0kjH7QuF00
    Courtesy: LIX Pickleball
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDCEv_0kjH7QuF00
    Courtesy: LIX Pickleball
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eN5mc_0kjH7QuF00
    Courtesy: LIX Pickleball
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02hqtY_0kjH7QuF00
    Courtesy: LIX Pickleball
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VmNvi_0kjH7QuF00
    Courtesy: LIX Pickleball

They began making paddles for pickleball which was the birth of the business. The Graces wanted to attract a younger crowd, primarily the friends of their 14-year-old son. While at a sporting goods store one day they overheard a woman express her desire for a paddle based on its looks over other features and made it their mission to have a look that “was on point.”

Ali said, “So we needed to make sure our look was on point, our colors are on point, and we’ve been having a lot of feedback from the younger crowd on colors and designs and things like that to see what they’re interested in instead of more of the older generation… leaning towards the more neutral colors or the safer colors. That’s where we were a little bit different because we want to stand out.”

The name of her brand stems from the Grace’s love for their son. LIX isn’t Roman numerals but a part of the couple’s son’s name.

“Our son’s name is Calix. We took the last three letters, Lix, and, you know… he’s probably our favorite person in the world, so we’re like, Why? Why not? I thought it was pretty cool and we rolled with it,” Ali said.

The company became official in November of 2022 and opened online in December. The company is currently strictly online at LIXPickleball.com and features an array of apparel and will soon have pickleball paddles. Beginning in March 2023 the site will feature a USA Pickleball approved paddle.

I couldn’t do it… without God, my family, and this community, it would be nothing. They’re huge supporters and even if it’s my girlfriend’s nine-year-old daughter who’s like trying to help me learn social media… or the community supporting the tournaments… the willingness of their hearts, just because they enjoy it as well, they’re just like, ‘Let’s get you going in the right direction’ and couldn’t do it without that support.

Ali Grace, Owner of LIX Pickleball

Ali and Dylan are on the courts as often as possible either at Mineral Palace Park in Pueblo or at Springs Pickleball in Colorado Springs.

Ali said, “We could have just made a bunch of paddles and threw them on a website. But that’s not what we were really about. We wanted to make sure they were good quality. That’s more important to us than anything, really.”

LIX Pickleball has also worked with some of the local schools in the Pueblo area to increase accessibility to and have fun with the sport. Before Christmas, some of the schools held a tournament and the brand donated a paddle as a prize. The Grace family has nothing but gratitude and love for their community.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado Springs, CO
Falconry in Colorado Springs and where families can sign up
Colorado Springs, CO3 hours ago
Jump Rope World Championship coming to the Springs
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
More ‘Humpty Dumpties’ coming to Colorado Springs, artist says
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Most Popular
State High School Wrestling Championship
Denver, CO1 day ago
Coronado Motel in Pueblo recognized for role in African American travel
Pueblo, CO1 day ago
Pueblo East wins another wrestling state championship
Pueblo, CO19 hours ago
This Colorado gem is in the top five for "Best Small Town Art Scene," according to USA Today
Manitou Springs, CO1 day ago
Pueblo Zoo offers summer camp options
Pueblo, CO3 days ago
Colorado Weather: Like clockwork, another storm targets the midweek
Denver, CO1 day ago
Doherty's Katey Valdez avenges freshman finish, captures 100-pound title in second year
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Catch the Carnivale celebration in Manitou this weekend
Manitou Springs, CO3 days ago
A New McDonald’s Proposed for East Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Microchip Company invests $880 Million in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Celebrate 'Bighorn Sheep Day' with one of Colorado's legendary herds
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Tuesday Morning plans to shutter 16 Colorado stores
Denver, CO3 days ago
Kinder Kingdom invites kids to explore the natural world
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
The 'bizarre attractions' road trip around Colorado
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Learn About the Oldest Schoolhouse Left Standing in Colorado
Avondale, CO4 days ago
Shoveling sidewalks is your responsibility in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
First responders inch down Pikes Peak in icy conditions
Colorado Springs, CO21 hours ago
State High School Wrestling quarterfinal action
Pueblo, CO2 days ago
K9 Luna Pixel celebrates 5th birthday
Colorado Springs, CO4 days ago
Rally at Colorado Capitol calls for defense of Black Colorado ranchers
Yoder, CO2 days ago
Man robs business at gunpoint in southeast Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Dog and puppies found in Colorado dumpster find new homes
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Feb. 20 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
Colorado Springs, CO9 hours ago
CSU’s tips for energy savings through the winter weather
Colorado Springs, CO5 days ago
CSU proposes rate decrease a month early
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy