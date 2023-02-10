Open in App
Wakulla County, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Talquin addresses discolored water issue in Wakulla County

By WTXL Staff reports,

10 days ago
Talquin says elevated levels of iron and manganese are being detected in one of their major well sites.

This is due to their water filtration system not filtering properly over this past month causing the discoloration.

Talquin has adjusted the filter and the water at the well site is running clear again.

Though, it may take a few days for the water to run clear in people's homes.

"We thank our members for their patience in this. We understand that having discolored water is a severe inconvenience and we are doing as much as we possibly can to clear it up for them as soon as possible," John Hallas, Director of Water Services at Talquin Electric told ABC 27.

Talquin asks that anyone that is still experiencing any discoloration in their running water to reach out and they will clean their distribution system.

