Philadelphia students shows love for Eagles during pep rally ahead of Super Bowl 57

Students and staff at Joseph Greenberg Elementary in the city's Bustleton section closed out the week with a pep rally to cheer on the Eagles before Super Bowl Sunday.

Kids in grades K-8 gathered in the courtyard with signs, jerseys, and even a football helmet. The excitement quickly turned into an all out dance party.

"We won the Super Bowl when I was in fourth grade. We had a pep rally in the auditorium and now we get to be a part of it," said eighth grader Alisa Wesley.

Eighth grade students showed their team pride by competing for the best original fight song. And administrators gave it their best shot in a football throwing competition.

Principal Gina Hubbard didn't win, so she was gifted with something she didn't want - a team sign of the opponent. The Kansas City Chiefs sign quickly found its way into the trash, which was followed by loud cheers.

The most vocal of them all was probably second grade teacher and pep rally organizer, Robert Fleming.

"I'm just very happy to be in the best city, at the best school, with the soon to be best football team in the entire world," Fleming said.