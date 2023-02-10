Gordon, Bryant Among Former NFL Players on XFL Rosters

The league released its rosters ahead of the season openers next weekend.

The XFL released its rosters ahead of its second season, and there are a few notable names who will be participating.

The biggest name on this year’s initial roster is wide receiver Josh Gordon , who will be playing for the Seattle Sea Dragons. The 31 year-old Gordon played in two games for the Titans in 2022, failing to record a catch in either. The former Browns star is still trying to recapture his 1,000-yard form from his time in Cleveland, but he’s struggled to stay on the field due to multiple drug suspensions.

Along with Gordon, former Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is a member of the XFL, as he is on the Vegas Vipers’s roster ahead of the season. Bryant last played in the NFL with the Raiders in 2018, and has since played in the CFL and the Fan Controlled League.

There are some prominent quarterbacks who will be playing in the XFL as well. Former first-round pick Paxton Lynch and former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron are on the Orlando Guardians and St.Louis Battlehawks, respectively, while Brett Hundley will play for the Vipers with Bryant.

Defensively, former first-rounders Matt Elam and Vic Beasley have resurfaced on these rosters, while former Raiders punter Marquette King is the biggest special teamer listed. Other notable former NFL players on these rosters include Hakeem Butler , Cody Latimer , Cre’Von LeBlanc , Kalen Ballage and Geronimo Allison .

The new XFL kicks off next weekend, with two games on Saturday, February 18 and two games on Sunday.