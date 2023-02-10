Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Red Wings ride momentum into two-game set vs. Canucks

By Sportsnaut,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r8CAH_0kjH5qjR00

Filip Zadina gave the Detroit Red Wings an offensive boost on Thursday.

The Red Wings will look for more production from Zadina on Saturday afternoon when they open a home-and-home set against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.

The teams will reconvene in Vancouver on Monday night.

Playing in his first NHL game in over three months, Zadina scored the go-ahead goal in the third period of a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames. Zadina’s first goal of the season came after a lengthy recovery from a broken leg.

“It’s been a long time and I’ve been waiting for the chance to be on the ice with them,” Zadina said. “I was just going to the game and thinking about playing the right way and trying to do something on the ice.”

Zadina was sent last week to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins for a rehab stint. His return came at the expense of Dominik Kubalik, who was inactive.

“These guys are pros, but the work to get back with this one was different. Z worked extremely, extremely hard and kept having little setbacks and he got what he deserved (Thursday),” coach Derek Lalonde said. “He played well, managed his game, I can’t think of one turnover, and he made a play when he had the opportunity which is what you want from a skilled guy. It was lifting for our group and I’m real happy for him.”

Ville Husso made 35 saves for Detroit, which will be seeking its fourth victory in six games. Following Saturday’s contest, the Red Wings will play their next five games on the road.

“It’s playoff hockey for us,” Husso said. “Thirty games left, we still want to make it and it’s on us. We need to come in every night and play like that and give ourselves a chance to win.”

The Canucks are coming off a 6-5 road win over the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Elias Pettersson scored two third-period goals for Vancouver, which absorbed one-goal losses to New Jersey and the New York Rangers during the first two legs of a four-game road swing.

“We’ve been close the previous two games, glad we found a way to get the win (Thursday),” Pettersson said. “We are trying to build here, but we can’t let in that many goals every game. We are changing our systems to play more aggressive and maybe it will take a while, but we are working to perfect it and play better as a unit.”

The Canucks faced former team captain Bo Horvat for the first time since they traded their leading goal scorer to the Islanders. Horvat scored against his former team but so did Anthony Beauvillier, one of the players the Canucks acquired in the deal.

Beauvillier scored Vancouver’s final goal of the game on a power play.

“I was trying to breathe and soak it all in,” Beauvillier said. “I was trying to breathe. It took me a couple minutes. There were a couple times I forgot which bench I was going to.”

The Canucks will be looking to string together back-to-back victories for the first time since they won three straight from Dec. 22-27.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI
Red Wings visit Kraken in search of 6th straight victory
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Most Popular
NHL roundup: Avs come from behind to down Oilers in OT
Denver, CO19 hours ago
Senators continue hot streak by routing Blues
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Panthers out to grab much-needed points against Ducks
Anaheim, CA1 day ago
Islanders lose Mathew Barzal indefinitely to injury
Elmont, NY5 hours ago
Chicago Bulls’ asking price for Alex Caruso deal sheds light behind quiet trade deadline
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Knights prevail in high-scoring affair with Lightning
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Coyotes topple Jackets in OT, extend point streak
Columbus, OH18 hours ago
Winners, losers from blockbuster 3-team Ryan O’Reilly trade
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
NHL roundup: Rangers escape 3-goal hole, edge Oilers in SO
New York City, NY2 days ago
Devils storm back in third period to down Jets
Newark, NJ20 hours ago
Ryan O’Reilly adds to Leafs’ momentum; Blackhawks up next
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry returns, will start Monday
Pittsburgh, PA5 hours ago
Bruins aim to beat Senators for first time this season
Boston, MA17 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo to get further testing on wrist after All-Star Game
Milwaukee, WI7 hours ago
Patrick Kane’s hat trick powers Blackhawks over Maple Leafs
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Sabres take advantage of Sharks’ home woes, win 4-2
Buffalo, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy