Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan expects to be cut, could retire

By Sportsnaut,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jcta2_0kjH5oDD00

Injuries and a rising cap number place left tackle Taylor Lewan at a crossroads with the Tennessee Titans.

“In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans – that will happen,” Lewan said on his podcast. “I truly believe that in my heart of hearts. Then I have to go into a situation that I’ve never been in in my entire life: I have to weigh the pros and cons of playing football, or not playing football.”

Lewan, 31, missed most of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, his second in three seasons. He has played only 20 games since the start of the 2020 regular season.

A first-round pick in 2014 selected No. 11 overall, Lewan has a cap number of $14.7 million for 2023, the final season of a five-year, $80 million deal he said provides more than enough financial security to walk away.

“Football, it is not something I can wake up five years from now and say: You know what dude? I am going to go play ball again,” Lewan said. “Once this chapter is closed, I am not a Brett Favre. I am not these guys that is going to retire and unretire. I am not going to do that. I am going to make a decision, and I’m going to stick with that decision. But I am happy either way, and I think that is the most beautiful thing I can be given in my life.”

The Titans again own the No. 11 pick in the 2023 draft and could be in the market for Lewan’s replacement. The direction the team under new general manager Ran Carthon has not been charted.

Tennessee is also excessively over the 2023 salary cap — by roughly $24 million — and has a multitude of needs on either side of the ball.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
NFL ‘randomly’ selects DK Metcalf for a drug test following viral clip
Seattle, WA1 day ago
NFL insider says Green Bay Packers ‘disgusted’ with Aaron Rodgers, ready to move on
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
NFL insider expects San Francisco 49ers to decline fifth-year option on former top pick
San Francisco, CA20 hours ago
Detroit Lions mock draft 2023: Dan Campbell’s squad gets a defense
Detroit, MI1 day ago
XFL roundup: Battlehawks storm back to edge Brahmas
Saint Louis, MO16 hours ago
NFL decision-makers see Carolina Panthers’ hiring of Frank Reich as best coaching move this offseason
Charlotte, NC23 hours ago
Two Recent Rulings Shed New Light on Michael Irvin Alleged Misconduct Case
Phoenix, AZ23 hours ago
3 Reasons why New York Jets should choose Derek Carr signing over Aaron Rodgers trade
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Football community reacts to St. Louis BattleHawks leading comeback win on Austin Proehl TD in XFL
Saint Louis, MO22 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks admit sleeper team could get involved in Geno Smith’s free agency
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals ‘unlikely’ to be aggressive in NFL free agency: 5 underrated targets to pursue
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
New Arizona Cardinals head coach turned down massive raise to stay with Eagles
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
Reports: Commanders hire Eric Bieniemy as OC, assistant head coach
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
ESPN analyst compares 2023 prospect Bryce Young to Patrick Mahomes
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Washington Commanders committed to starting QB Sam Howell in 2023, supported by Eric Bieniemy
Washington, DC1 day ago
Carolina Panthers hire DeAngelo Hall, Shawn Jefferson
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
NFL insider raises possibility of Minnesota Vikings spending Round 1 pick on QB
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Jonathan Gannon took pay cut to become Cardinals HC
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy