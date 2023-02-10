Elaine Eubanks Kennedy

Elaine Eubanks Kennedy , age 78 of Rome, Ga. daughter of the late James Marion Eubanks and Frances Poole Eubanks passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 07, 2023.

Elaine was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and her canine companion Hershey.

She retired after many years working in the cotton mills and textile work. She also enjoyed working with her hands doing arts and crafts.

Elaine was a special lady, she was a hard worker, had a great sense of style and had a big heart and personality. Always took care of everyone around her, she will be greatly missed by her family and everyone that crossed her path.

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Frances Eubanks and her sister Carolyn Eubanks Jones. Survivors include her son Ronald Jeffery “Jeff” (Brenda) Kennedy from Summerville, Ga, her daughter Ronda Elaine Kennedy and son in law Todd James from Centre, AL, her grandchildren Jessie A. Kennedy, Jeffery W. (Madison) Kennedy all from Rome, GA, her honorary daughter Caroline (Ricky) Williamson, her step grandsons Terry (Cayla) Lee from Centre, AL, Jesse James (Maci) from Rome, GA, Todd James II from Centre, AL, her step grandchildren, Lyrik Lee and Jayden Lee from Centre, AL, her sisters Charlotte (Danny) Langford from Rome, GA and Cynthia Eubanks from Cantonement, FL and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive family and friends at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, February 11th from 11:00AM-1:00PM with the funeral service at 1:00 PM following interment to Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Rev Donald Espy will be officiating.

Pallbearers include Jessie Kennedy, Jeffery Kennedy, Todd James II, Chad Floyd, Chris Floyd and Damon Moore.

Parnick Jennings Sr. – Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.









The post Elaine Eubanks Kennedy appeared first on Polk Today .