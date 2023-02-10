The Ping G430 max is a refresh of one of the most forgiving drivers in golf

New year, new driver ? The season is almost upon us, and these early days of spring mark some of the busiest times in the industry, as the biggest brands in the game release their hero products for the year ahead.

Ping is one of them. The brand has been busy with its new offering, the G430, which is an update on the hugely popular G425 that gained a reputation as one of the most forgiving clubs ever made.

That model is two years old now and it’s no surprise to see Ping refresh its driver options with the highly anticipated G430.

I tested out the max version, which is designed to appeal to the widest range of golfers .

There is also the G430 hl (high launch) designed for slower swing golfers, as well as the sft (straight flight) and lst (low spin) options.

How we tested

I took the G430 out for a number of weekly rounds and compared the driver with several others, using Trackman technology at the driving range, ensuring I got a rounded sense of the club and its performance.

However, my approach was focused on experience, rather than statistics. Distance is always a big factor when it comes to drivers, but my priorities always come down to feel. The most important thing for me – a club golfer like countless others looking to improve their game – was forgiveness and the sense of security the club gives me when I go to tee it up.

While I certainly analysed the performance using Trackman technology and kept a close eye, it was the way the driver got me around the course that I prioritised when putting together this review.

Ping G430 max

Tech and design

The results

The verdict: Ping G430 max