Walnut man sentenced to prison on Sexual Abuse charges

(Pottawattamie Co) A Walnut man was sentenced to prison Thursday on Sexual Abuse charges.

According to court records, 59-year-old Allan Sievers was sentenced to an indeterminate term of incarceration not to exceed 25-years each on Counts 1 and 2, both Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree. Counts 1 and 2 shall run concurrently with each other. The mandatory minimum sentence is 70-percent for each count. Sievers shall register with the Sex Offender Registry within five days of release from custody or placement on probation, parole or work release. He must also submit a physical specimen for DNA profiling. In addition to the indeterminate sentence imposed, Sievers is committed to the custody of the Director of the Department of Corrections for life and such sentence shall commence at the end of the sentence for the underlying offense, and Sievers shall be under supervision as if on parole.

Sievers was arrested in September of 2020 on four counts of Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree and one count of Lascivious Acts with a Child. A jury found Sievers guilty on counts 1 and 2 in December.