Open in App
Walnut, IA
See more from this location?
Western Iowa Today

Walnut man sentenced to prison on Sexual Abuse charges

By Mandy Billings,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WiebP_0kjH4Dmf00

(Pottawattamie Co) A Walnut man was sentenced to prison Thursday on Sexual Abuse charges.

According to court records, 59-year-old Allan Sievers was sentenced to an indeterminate term of incarceration not to exceed 25-years each on Counts 1 and 2, both Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree. Counts 1 and 2 shall run concurrently with each other. The mandatory minimum sentence is 70-percent for each count. Sievers shall register with the Sex Offender Registry within five days of release from custody or placement on probation, parole or work release. He must also submit a physical specimen for DNA profiling. In addition to the indeterminate sentence imposed, Sievers is committed to the custody of the Director of the Department of Corrections for life and such sentence shall commence at the end of the sentence for the underlying offense, and Sievers shall be under supervision as if on parole.

Sievers was arrested in September of 2020 on four counts of Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree and one count of Lascivious Acts with a Child. A jury found Sievers guilty on counts 1 and 2 in December.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Red Oak Police Arrest Lenox Man on Drug Charges
Red Oak, IA10 hours ago
Greenfield man arrested for Theft, Eluding, and other charges
Greenfield, IA4 hours ago
Red Oak man arrested for Shoplifting
Red Oak, IA47 minutes ago
Michigan Man Sentenced for Drug and Firearm Offenses
Council Bluffs, IA3 days ago
Union County Woman arrested in Montgomery County for Fighting with Deputies
Creston, IA4 days ago
Occupants Injured in Cass County Accident
Griswold, IA6 hours ago
Greene County Crash Claims Two Lives
Grand Junction, IA1 day ago
Fremont County Man faces Charges Following Short Pursuit
Sidney, IA4 days ago
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Report
Elliott, IA5 days ago
Twyla Grabill Obituary
Harlan, IA9 hours ago
Dennis Lee Sims Obituary
Anita, IA21 hours ago
Kathleen Betts Obituary
Stuart, IA3 days ago
Darwin D. Nissen Obituary
Exira, IA1 day ago
SWITA Adjusts Taxi Services Due to Weather Issues
Harlan, IA4 days ago
Sharon Winchell Obituary
Atlantic, IA2 days ago
Audubon City Council addressing abandoned properties
Audubon, IA5 days ago
Joeash J.C. Stubbs Obituary
Atlantic, IA2 days ago
Warren Roland Obituary
Atlantic, IA3 days ago
Atlantic Middle School Mentoring Program
Atlantic, IA1 day ago
A drop box for city payments will be available soon in Audubon
Audubon, IA4 days ago
Meet Atlantic’s new Parks and Recreation Director
Atlantic, IA4 days ago
Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon Weighs in on Winter Storm Warning
Adair, IA5 days ago
Boys Basketball District Tournament Pairings for Saturday, February 18th
Coon Rapids, IA2 days ago
Weather Related Announcements for Wednesday, February 15
Avoca, IA5 days ago
2023 Cass Health Foundation Gala
Atlantic, IA5 days ago
Atlantic Archery Teams Compete at Valley Tournament
Atlantic, IA1 day ago
IEDA approves award for Puck Custom Enterprises
Manning, IA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy