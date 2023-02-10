Avilez signs with Barton

Hobbton High School’s Julian Avilez signed a Letter of Intent to play football at Barton College in Wilson Wednesday in the school media center surround by family and teammates. This is quite an accomplishment for Avilez as he has overcome ACL surgery and was out for parts of two seasons.

In his comments, Avilez said, “I want to thank my family, especially my mom for being my biggest supporter. I want to thank my teammates for making high school football unforgettable and fun. I also want to thank all my coaches for always pushing me to do my best. I’m so grateful for Barton giving me this opportunity to continue my love for football in college.”

About Avilez, Hobbton Head Football Coach Joe Salas said, “I’m super proud of Julian. He has been a starter for us since his freshman year. He has gone through a couple of devastating injuries and was able to fight back and it just a level of toughness and perseverance. He set a goal in middle school that he wanted to have a signing day and today is his day.”

He continued, “I also want to talk up Coach (George) Coltharp. I have never been around a coach who did such a great job of getting kids into college. When you can sign a kid who has had ACL surgery you’re getting the job done. Coach Coltharp does a tremendous job of getting of reaching out to college coaches and getting them here on campus, getting our kids exposure and just does a tremendous job.”

“The last thing is, there are programs in the area that are recruiting,” he continued. “To me, when a high school program is recruiting they’re saying their home grown kids can’t get the job done. At Hobbton, we grow home grown kids and we turn them into warriors. And this is just one example of that.”