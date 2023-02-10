Renovations to make CTA Blue line station more accessible coming soon

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A major renovation of the Racine Blue Line station will soon be underway.

An elevator and an ADA accessible ramp among the improvements to make the station fully accessible. A $75 million contract for the project comes from the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan and it's just the latest in CTA's All Stations Accessibility Program or ASAP.

"The CTA has collaborated with Chicago’s disability community to pursue a vision of 100% accessibility for all customers," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr.

"Thanks to the funding we received through the Rebuild Illinois capital program, we’re now able to “unlock” one more station and soon provide a fully-accessible transit option for not only this West Side community, but for any of the millions who travel our rail system each year.”

Details regarding start and completion dates, will be announced at a future time.

Right now, 103 of CTA's 145 rail stations, roughly 70% ,are ADA accessible. Nine stations are currently funded and either under design or construction.

