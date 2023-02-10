Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann Says He And Gene Smith Had “An Understanding Months Ago” About the Direction of the Ohio State Men's Basketball Program

By Griffin Strom,

10 days ago
Gene Smith gave Chris Holtmann a vote of confidence last week. Despite a disastrous stretch for the Ohio State men's basketball program, the Buckeye athletic...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH
Ohio State’s Second-Year Defensive Linemen Could Play Significant Roles in 2023 Rotation
Columbus, OH9 hours ago
Ohio State's Future Rivalries in the Big Ten Look Great, Joe Burrow Invests in the Pro Volleyball Federation and Mitchell Pehlke is a Multi-Sport Athlete
Columbus, OH13 hours ago
Mickey Marotti, Ohio State Sports Performance Staff Hold First Strength and Conditioning Clinic in Four Years
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Most Popular
Ohio State Women's Hockey Wins First WCHA Regular Season Title in Program History
Columbus, OH23 hours ago
Ohio State Suffers Third Straight Defeat of 17 or More Points As Blowout Losses Continue to Pile Up
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio State Women's Swim and Dive Wins Fourth Consecutive Big Ten Title
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio State Overmatched At Purdue, 82-55, As Buckeye Losing Streak Extends to Eight Games
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Michigan Gifts Players Necklaces Commemorating Victory Over Buckeyes for Second Straight Year
Columbus, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy