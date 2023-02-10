Open in App
Land O' Lakes, FL
See more from this location?
Tampa Bay Times

Transportation officials zero in on plan to unclog US 41/SR 54 intersection

By Barbara Behrendt,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tcj1j_0kjGy0eV00
The Florida Department of Transportation has zeroed in on their proposal for improving the busy intersection of State Road 54 and U.S. 41 in Pasco County. [ Florida Department of Transportation ]

Pasco”s county and city leaders were briefed this week on the state’s preferred plan to address the congestion at the intersection of U.S. 41 and State Road 54 in Land O’ Lakes.

The state plans to pursue a road design used in other busy Florida locations, including the one at Roosevelt Boulevard and U.S. 19 in Pinellas County. It would include building an overpass for through-traffic with turns made at the ground level.

While the state has been studying a list of potential costs and benefits of three alternatives, the one chosen still will need further study, according to officials from the Florida Department of Transportation. That is because the version of the intersection they chose has the overpass on State Road 54, but they now also want to look at how that would compare to building the overpass along U.S. 41 instead.

Unclogging the intersection, which can stall motorists for several light cycles even on weekends, has been in the talking phases for years. While adding the new study alternative with the overpass on U.S. 41 will lengthen the process, road construction in whatever configuration is still a long way off.

The cost of the preferred option is estimated at $222 million. No funding is currently anticipated for the project until 2030, officials said, although that could be moved up.

The discussion during Thursday’s Pasco County Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting included a bit of drama.

An engineer who designed one of the other options, an intersection without an overpass, accused the state road department of misrepresenting the traffic conflicts in the chosen model. He also said the agency miscalculated the effects on pedestrians, traffic flow and surrounding properties of his design by not following their own handbook.

“They designed it to fail,” said engineer Greg Parsons, who claimed they had “spurious” intentions. His plan, he said, “is superior in every way.”

He added that the discussion of possibly going with an overpass on U.S. 41 rather than State Road 54 would certainly increase costs and add more conflicts than the version on the table. As officials explained their rationale for the approach they’ve picked, Parsons interrupted from the audience calling the analysis false. A bailiff told him to leave the meeting.

After the presentation, the Florida District 7 Department of Transportation Secretary David Gwynn told the board that he expected that Parsons wouldn’t be happy that his alternative wasn’t chosen. While he said that Parsons was “a smart guy. He invented a concept” but it was not clear how the design would work.

Unlike the other alternatives, Parson’s intersection design has not been built anywhere else and that was part of why it was not chosen. It includes confusing movements and, if it didn’t work in real time, Gwynn said, it could have “failed spectacularly.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State
New portion of State Road 52 opened in Pasco County
Dade City, FL2 days ago
National allergy company buys up another local practice in The Villages
The Villages, FL1 day ago
Several Florida Cities Listed Among the Nation's Most Overpriced, Making "Affordability a Key Issue for a Long Time"
Tampa, FL9 hours ago
Most Popular
One year, 56 red-light cameras, $10 million in tickets
Tampa, FL10 hours ago
2nd hit-and-run reported on US 92
Plant City, FL1 day ago
Florida opens newest highway in Pasco County
Dade City, FL3 days ago
Pinellas funding vote called free-speech attack on Black radio station
Saint Petersburg, FL1 hour ago
Troopers search for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian on Hillsborough highway
Seffner, FL1 day ago
FreeFall operator reaches settlement with Florida
Orlando, FL2 days ago
St. Petersburg Area EDC CEO announces resignation
Saint Petersburg, FL3 hours ago
How Florida’s housing crisis is breaking social services | Column
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Clearwater halts refunds for recycling breach as scope of problem grows
Clearwater, FL3 days ago
Who are the carnival workers at the Florida State Fair?
Tampa, FL3 days ago
The Ohio train derailment: What we know about health, environmental concerns
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Andrew Warren’s firing hurt Black residents in Hillsborough | Column
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Driver killed in crash on US 27 in Polk County
Dundee, FL3 days ago
Wild sight: Deputies find donkey ‘strolling’ down the street
Spring Hill, FL6 hours ago
A national Love Mural Tour will start in St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL8 hours ago
Will St. Pete’s oldest gas station become ‘historic’?
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy