Evanston, IL
WBBM News Radio

'We are tired of this': Evanston village meeting grows contentious when discussing proposed housing development

By Mike Krauser,

10 days ago

EVANSTON (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Some Evanston residents are strongly opposed to new affordable housing development.

Landlords and others testified during a meeting of the Land Use Commission about the plan for a 44-unit, five-story building proposed by the Housing Opportunity Development Corporation at 1811 to 1815 Church Street.

They included Radica Sutz, owner of a neighboring four-unit building.

“If you vote for this project, you’re voting for each and every one of us to be ruined for decades of our work, to be destroyed. And, we are fed up, we are tired of this. This is a major trauma that has been reintroduced to us. It is cruel to cluster such a number of poverty,” Sutz said.

Concerns were raised about parking and traffic and lack of outdoor space. Also, some noted that affordable housing is already clustered in the neighborhood.

Not everyone opposed the project. Some said Evanston needs more affordable housing.

