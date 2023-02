Glenda Lee Blue, 59, passed on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, 1 until 5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends and visitors at 395 Hamer Mill Road, Rockingham.

Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.