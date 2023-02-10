Open in App
Louisville, KS
KSNT News

Father and son arrested after alleged meth lab burns down in Kansas

By Matthew Self,

10 days ago

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – A father and son in Pottawatomie County are under arrest after an alleged meth lab in their mobile home caught on fire earlier this week.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office reports via social media that at 12:43 p.m. on Feb. 7 their emergency dispatch received a 911 call about a structure on fire in the 400 block of East Plum St. in Louisville. Emergency crews found a mobile home with smoke coming from within at the scene. A father and son were able to exit the home with only minor injuries before the arrival of emergency workers.

During this incident, the sheriff’s office learned that there might be a methamphetamine lab inside the home. A search warrant was applied and executed after the fire was put out. The two residents were placed under arrest as a result of the search warrant and taken to the Pottawatomie County Jail.

Odis Leon Parker, 80, and Odis Leon Parker Jr., 47, both of Louisville, were arrested on the following charges:

  • Parker
    • Manufacturing a controlled substance
    • Criminal use of weapons
    • Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance
    • Possession of stimulant
    • Possession of marijuana
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Parker Jr.
    • Manufacturing a controlled substance
    • Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance
    • Arson; accidental to dwelling by manufacturing a controlled substance
    • Aggravated battery
Both Parker and Parker Jr. are in jail on $10,000 bonds. The case was investigated with assistance from the Pottawatomie County Consolidated Fire, Wamego Fire Department, Pottawatomie County EMS, Kansas State Fire Marshal,. Riley County Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

