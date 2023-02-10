Bomb threat at IL Jr. high leads to evacuation, arrest

FLORA, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Students were evacuated from Floyd Henson Jr. High after the Flora Police Department received information regarding a possible bomb threat.

According to a post from the Flora Illinois Police Department , on Feb. 9 officers immediately reported to Floyd Henson Jr. High and began working with school officials to gather information about the threat and to clear students out of the building.

The Secretary of State Police Hazardous Device Unit was contacted to conduct and complete a thorough search of the building, later determining that the building was secure.

With the help of the SRO, Detective, and Patrol Officers the FPD was able to identify the individual responsible for making the threat. The individual is a juvenile and is currently in custody while the FPD and Clay County States Attorney’s Office and Clay County Probation Office work on charges being filed.

Multiple agencies were involved in the resolution of the incident including the Flora Unit 35 School District, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Flora Police Reserves, Secretary of State Police Hazardous Device Unit, Clay County States Attorney Office, Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) and the Illinois State Police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.