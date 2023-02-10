Hovito bar to open in downtown Indy at former Irish pub

Downtown Indianapolis gets a new bar next week when Hovito Ultra Lounge opens at 234 S. Meridian St.

The project is from Will Edwards, the owner of Havana Cigar Lounge in Fishers.

He’d initially planned to have the same concept on South Meridian, but that idea was nixed by the owner of the building. The space had housed Claddagh Irish Pub & Restaurant.

Lamb chops, crab cakes, wagyu beef sliders and empanadas are among the offerings.

Promotions are already on social media for weekly networking events and a DJ brunch in March.

