Missouri Capitol turning Chiefs red and gold to celebrate Super Bowl LVII

The “Show-Me” state’s Capitol dome will shine red and gold beginning the evening of Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12, to celebrate the Chiefs playing in Super Bowl LVII .
Gov. Mike Parson ordered the lighting. He is self-proclaimed Chiefs fan and is in Glendale for Super Bowl LVII.
“On this Red Friday, this 57th Governor is celebrating our Kansas City Chiefs all the way through Super Bowl 57,” Parson said. “The Kansas City Chiefs are Missouri’s team, and our State Capitol will shine bright in red and gold as this state and millions of fans across the Kingdom cheer them on this weekend. The Chiefs have made us proud time and time again, and we know this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles will be no exception.”
