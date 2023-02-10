Here's why Brenner has been missing from FC Cincinnati's 2023 MLS preseason

CLEARWATER, Florida − While some linked the timing of Brenner Souza da Silva's absence from FC Cincinnati's 2023 preseason this week to his recent, unsuccessful attempt to transfer out of the club , that's not the case, according to team officials.

Brenner, who FCC head coach Pat Noonan credited during a Feb. 2 news conference as being one of the club's best-performing players in preseason, is in his native Brazil tending to a family matter.

Noonan reiterated the nature of Brenner's absence during a news conference following the club's Friday scrimmage against the Philadelphia Union.

"We have a key player that's away from the group right now and he was in really good form leading up to him going back to Brazil. We're hoping to get him back as soon as possible (and) in a way where he hasn't lost too much fitness or sharpness.

"I think the transfer stuff is now in the past. It's more just family-related. We're in communication with him... we just have to continue to communicate and make sure, on his end, that the family matter gets into a place where he's able to come back and join the group."

Brenner's absence from team-issued photos and videos from the preseason camp in Clearwater fueled online speculation that he was disgruntled following a failed transfer move to Nottingham Forest of the English Premier League. The speculation came even though the club typically doesn't provide daily updates on the availability of players during preseason.

It's believed FC Cincinnati waited to address Brenner's status out of an abundance of respect for the family matter.

It's unclear when Brenner might return to FC Cincinnati.

Brenner, who had one goal in the club's preseason opener Jan. 27 against Austin FC, was disappointed after an attempt to move him to a top-five league in Europe fell through, according to Noonan.

The player also missed two training sessions with his teammates in the middle of the transfer talks. Brenner has always aspired to play in Europe, and neither his side nor FC Cincinnati have publicly indicated his MLS season with FC Cincinnati is in doubt.

"In the days after the Austin game, it was a lot of talk around the transfer. He was off to the side (at practice), didn't want to be a distraction, which was fine," Noonan said during the Feb. 2 news conference. "His goal is to be playing in a top-five league (globally) and the Premier League, obviously, that was the conversation most recently. There will be disappointment just because the conversations and them being ongoing and it not being the time.

"Our goal is to continue to develop Brenner in a way where he can live out his dream and play in a top-five league, so we keep an important piece but the psychological piece on his end is the challenge. And so, hopefully he can be in the same form he's been in these first three weeks and at the end of 2022 as we move forward."

