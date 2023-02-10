Teenager charged with felony for wreck that killed 7-year-old girl

Austin police arrested and charged a teenager with a felony after he wrecked a vehicle on Saturday in North Austin, resulting in the death of a 7-year-old girl.

Miguel Diaz, 17, initially crashed an SUV into a sedan at the intersection of North Meadows Drive and Newmont Drive at about 4:24 p.m., which is when police said they received the 911 call. The SUV then crashed into two parked trucks at a nearby duplex, police said.

7-year-old Maria Monserrat Dubon-Nava was walking in between those trucks when Diaz crashed, police said. She died on the scene.

Police said Diaz initially fled the scene of the wreck but later returned, which is when police said they arrested him for an accident involving injury, a 2nd-degree felony.

The driver of the sedan in the first crash also left the scene, police said.

A GoFundMe was organized to help pay for the child's funeral.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but police said it is being treated as Austin's ninth fatal crash this year that's resulted in nine deaths. That's an increase from the same time last year when there had been five fatal crashes that resulted in the deaths of six people.

In 2022, Austin broke its record for the number of fatal crashes with 122 deaths as a result of city traffic.