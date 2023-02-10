WATCH: NFL Analyst Chris Simms Falls Off Stage After Doing TV Hit

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

NFL analyst Chris Simms might need some help with his stage exits. The former quarterback took quite a tumble after doing a television spot during Super Bowl week.

Simms, who’s become notorious for his bad takes over the years, had just completed a media spot previewing Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. When he tried leaving the stage, he missed a step.

The former NFL quarterback wound up on his back after stumbling off the stage. It wasn’t exactly graceful, but it also wasn’t the worst fall we’ve ever seen:

While some did walk over to Simms to ensure he was OK, there didn’t appear to be any serious concern. In fact, it seemed like producers were more concerned with getting PFT’s Mike Florio his bottle of water than Simms’ crash.

Priorities, right?

Obviously, we’re glad Simms didn’t suffer any injuries, but it did give us a big laugh during Super Bowl week. Hey, it’s all about the entertainment value.

In Other Strange Super Bowl News

Chris Simms might’ve fallen off a stage after his media appearance, but it’s still not quite as much of a blunder as one Super Bowl bettor made this week.

Prop bets are all the rage during the Super Bowl. It’s one of the reasons the game gets so much attention. But one gambler might want to rethink his wager, placing a $130 bet on an offensive lineman to win MVP honors.

That … seems almost impossible. At 250-1 odds, though, it would pay out more than $32,000. We’re still not sure if it’s worth it.

In an era where quarterbacks get most (if not all) the credit for winning games, this seems like an incredibly risky wager. Unless this bettor has some sort of inside information.

We’ll wish this guy all the luck in the world, but we doubt this particular bet actually hits.