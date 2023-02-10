Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
AllSteelers

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Denies Report of Punching Mitch Trubisky

By Noah Strackbein,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TLRVi_0kjGhxfc00

Reports claim the Pittsburgh Steelers wideout punched the quarterback in the face during a game.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is putting the claim to bed that he "punched" quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the face during a halftime argument in Week 4 against the New York Jets, leading to Trubisky's benching.

CBS Sports analyst Greg Gionnoti reported that Johnson punched Trubisky at halftime in the locker room prior to the team replacing Trubisky with Kenny Pickett. From there, Pickett remained the starter for the rest of the season.

Johnson has since refuted that report, calling it "fake news" on Twitter.

Johnson and Trubisky did argue during halftime of that game, but that's as far as the altercation went. The wideout addressed the confrontation later in the season, saying he and Trubisky are since on good terms.

"We’re both passionate about the game. Stuff happens during football,” Johnson said. “We’re fine, we talked about it. We made up, better over the whole situation. No hard feelings towards each other. That’s still my guy at the end of the day."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

J.J. Watt is Officially Part of Steelers Nation

Former Teammate Blames Ben Roethlisberger for Last Super Bowl Loss

JuJu Smith-Schuster Shows Love for Steelers at Super Bowl LVII

Steelers Could Land Biggest Steal at Backup QB

Analyzing Alex Highsmith's Contract Extension With Steelers

Antonio Brown Accuses James Harrison of Giving Him CTE

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA
Hines Ward Rips Former Steelers WR Chase Claypool
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Free Agents Steelers Will Let Walk Into Open Market
Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago
Report: Steelers to Hire Aaron Curry as New LBs Coach
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Most Popular
Two Recent Rulings Shed New Light on Michael Irvin Alleged Misconduct Case
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Steelers Have New Interest at LB
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Steelers In New Orleans Scouting HBCU Legacy Bowl
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago
Local Receiver Could be Steelers Answer at Slot
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Ravens GM Eager to Get Andy Weild Away From Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA12 hours ago
Steelers Leave Room for Splash Offensive Hire
Pittsburgh, PA13 hours ago
Mock Draft: Steelers Find Three Defensive Stars
Pittsburgh, PA13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy