Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Denies Report of Punching Mitch Trubisky

Reports claim the Pittsburgh Steelers wideout punched the quarterback in the face during a game.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is putting the claim to bed that he "punched" quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the face during a halftime argument in Week 4 against the New York Jets, leading to Trubisky's benching.

CBS Sports analyst Greg Gionnoti reported that Johnson punched Trubisky at halftime in the locker room prior to the team replacing Trubisky with Kenny Pickett. From there, Pickett remained the starter for the rest of the season.

Johnson has since refuted that report, calling it "fake news" on Twitter.

Johnson and Trubisky did argue during halftime of that game, but that's as far as the altercation went. The wideout addressed the confrontation later in the season, saying he and Trubisky are since on good terms.

"We’re both passionate about the game. Stuff happens during football,” Johnson said. “We’re fine, we talked about it. We made up, better over the whole situation. No hard feelings towards each other. That’s still my guy at the end of the day."

