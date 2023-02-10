Police chase through Topeka ends with 2 in custody
By Matthew Self,
10 days ago
TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A Topeka man was arrested on numerous charges following a police chase Friday morning.
Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that officers tried to pull over a vehicle for driving recklessly around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 near the intersection of Southwest 9th St. and Southwest Parkview St. The pursuit was ended by law enforcement due to excessive speeds a short time later.
Nichols said officers spotted the vehicle again near the intersection of Southeast 6th St. and Southeast Golden Ave. and tried to pull it over again. A second pursuit began before the driver lost control near the intersection of Southwest 17th St. and Southwest Washburn Ave., crashing into a tree and light pole. The driver then tried to flee the area on foot but was taken into custody by officers at the scene.
