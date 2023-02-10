Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
ABC4

2 arrested after ‘suspicious activity’ leads to recovery of gun, illegal drugs: SLCPD

By Chin Tung Tan,

10 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — Reports of “suspicious activity” has led to the arrest of two individuals after police recovered dangerous weapons and illegal drugs in their possession on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

According to the affidavit, Salt Lake City police responded to reports of people having sex and catching things on fire on the west side of 900 W North Temple Street around 3:10 a.m. The two people later reportedly got into a gray car and attempted to leave the parking lot of a laundromat that had multiple “no trespassing” signs posted outside.

Salt Lake City man charged in connection with hit-and-run that injured 2 kids

Officers made contact with the driver, Elsi Cornejo, 46, and the passenger, Larry Clubbs, 50, who allegedly refused to identify himself.

Police also recovered a large knife inside the car and a loaded firearm in Cornejo’s pocket.

They also found a large folding knife, methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl pills on Clubbs, who turned out to be a convicted felon.

A search of the vehicle yielded more methamphetamine and two large bags containing a distributable amount of marijuana.

Clubbs was arrested on six charges including first-degree possession of intent to distribute, two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of unlaw possession/purchase/transfer of a dangerous weapon, one count of failure to disclose identity and one count of criminal trespass.

Cornejo was arrested on eight charges including second-degree possession with intent to distribute, one misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, third-degree possession of a firearm by a restricted person, one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed firearm, one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass and one felony count of transporting prohibited items into a mental health correctional facility.

Both individuals are booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on the charges previously stated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

