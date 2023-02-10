Scared coyote crashes through glass window in escape attempt from Washington hospital

A coyote accidentally wandered into a Washington hospital and crashed through glass when it got frightened.

Then it needed its own medical attention.

The wild animal ran into the Jefferson Healthcare Medical Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Port Townsend, the Center Valley Animal Rescue said in a Facebook post.

The animal made its way down a hallway and then crashed through a glass window.

It ended up in an enclosed courtyard where animal rescuers were able to capture it, the agency said.

Rescuers gave the coyote some stitches and are keeping it in a wildlife enclosure until it heals.

“After the coyote recovers she will be released back into the wild. BUT not before Sara explains the hospital is for humans only but if she needs help she can always come back to us,” the agency said in the post, referring to Sara Penhallegon, director of the rescue.

Port Townsend is about 60 miles northwest of Seattle.

‘Turbulent’ currents push dog down river before harrowing rescue in NC, shelter says

Dogs grabbed from porch as mountain lions prey on pets in Colorado town, officials say

‘Crazy-looking cat’ caught by Missouri farmer is wild African animal, rescue group says