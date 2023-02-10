Harriet the bald eagle missed as osprey soon-to-be parents Harry & Sally livestreaming

Harriet the bald eagle is missing in Southwest Florida but there's another avian couple just beginning their parenting adventure.

Ospreys named Harry and Sally are high atop a nest in the Moorings Park neighborhood of Naples. Their nest now has two eggs, and the ospreys first started living streaming in June, said Victor Morales, engineer team lead for Moorings Park.

Harriet, who has been streaming 24/7 on Southwest Florida Eagle Cam since 2012, was last seen Feb. 2 and her millions of fans have been worried ever since. Left in that nest are her partner, M-15, and two eaglets, E21 and E22.

Another bird livestream: Harry met Sally, now the osprey couple hatching an egg on YouTube livestream in Naples

While not as popular, the osprey nest continues to gain fans. The number of subscribers on YouTube have more than doubled in two weeks to more than 200.

And in December, Morales he mounted a new PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) camera and now the 24/7 live stream is found at osprey.mooringspark.com .

The nest has two eggs with about 20 days left for the first hatching to hatch, Morales said. The first was laid Jan. 24, the second Jan. 27.

The ospreys are perched atop a 4-by-4-foot platform on a 45-foot-high pole.

The first egg is expected to hatch Feb. 27, the livestream reads.

Dave Osborn is the regional features editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram @lacrossewriter and on Twitter @NDN_dosborn.

