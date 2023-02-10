Harriet the bald eagle missed as osprey soon-to-be parents Harry & Sally livestreaming
By Dave Osborn, Naples Daily News,
10 days ago
Harriet the bald eagle is missing in Southwest Florida but there's another avian couple just beginning their parenting adventure.
Ospreys named Harry and Sally are high atop a nest in the Moorings Park neighborhood of Naples. Their nest now has two eggs, and the ospreys first started living streaming in June, said Victor Morales, engineer team lead for Moorings Park.
Harriet, who has been streaming 24/7 on Southwest Florida Eagle Cam since 2012, was last seen Feb. 2 and her millions of fans have been worried ever since. Left in that nest are her partner, M-15, and two eaglets, E21 and E22.
Comments / 0