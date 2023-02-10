Weather Extra: La Niña weakening

La Niña weakening

The La Niña global weather pattern that has been in place for the past three years is showing signs of weakening. La Niña occurs when ocean water temperatures in the equatorial Pacific are cooler than normal. The water is showing signs of warming, leading to neutral conditions or even into El Niño conditions by the end of the summer. This could lead to a decreased amount of hurricanes this fall. It can also mean potentially more rain for the Western United States and into parts of Texas.