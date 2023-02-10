Chief at Fort Gordon Cyber Center charged with sexual exploitation of children

A chief at the Fort Gordon Cyber Center of Excellence, who also serves as vice chairman of the Augusta Technical College Board of Directors, on Wednesday was arrested and charged with a felony in connection to a GBI investigation.

Robert Lee Collins III, 48, is charged with felony sexual exploitation of children, according to Columbia County jail records.

Collins' official title is listed as Chief, Officer Division, Office of the Chief of Signal at the Cyber Center of Excellence, according to Lesli J. Ellis-Wouters, chief of Public Affairs. His job entails serving as the strategic human resource planner to the Chief of Signal on all matters regarding Signal Officers, Ellis-Wouters said.

The case is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Officials with Augusta Technical College did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

