PJ Walker, DJ Moore Snubbed for NFL's 'Moment of the Year'

It was still one heck of a play.

One of the best plays of the 2022 NFL season came from the Carolina Panthers, believe it or not.

Early in Steve Wilks' tenure as the interim head coach, the Panthers nearly pulled off a miracle in Atlanta. Down six with no timeouts and just 23 seconds left, P.J. Walker unloaded a bomb deep down the field to DJ Moore for a 62-yard touchdown despite having a pair of defenders draped all over him.

That score tied the game up at 34 and with a successful PAT, the Panthers would have taken the lead and likely won the game. Unfortunately, the officials called an unsportsmanlike penalty on Moore for removing his helmet "in the field of play" even though he was in the back of the end zone. This backed up the PAT for Eddy Pineiro, who missed, sending the game to overtime. Pineiro had another chance to win it and overtime but missed once again. Atlanta finished things off with a 41-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo.

During the annual NFL Honors show last night, Moore referenced the incredible play when the Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year award was presented to Justin Jefferson.

