Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
AllPanthers

PJ Walker, DJ Moore Snubbed for NFL's 'Moment of the Year'

By Schuyler Callihan,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43UpDD_0kjGdhDk00

It was still one heck of a play.

One of the best plays of the 2022 NFL season came from the Carolina Panthers, believe it or not.

Early in Steve Wilks' tenure as the interim head coach, the Panthers nearly pulled off a miracle in Atlanta. Down six with no timeouts and just 23 seconds left, P.J. Walker unloaded a bomb deep down the field to DJ Moore for a 62-yard touchdown despite having a pair of defenders draped all over him.

That score tied the game up at 34 and with a successful PAT, the Panthers would have taken the lead and likely won the game. Unfortunately, the officials called an unsportsmanlike penalty on Moore for removing his helmet "in the field of play" even though he was in the back of the end zone. This backed up the PAT for Eddy Pineiro, who missed, sending the game to overtime. Pineiro had another chance to win it and overtime but missed once again. Atlanta finished things off with a 41-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo.

During the annual NFL Honors show last night, Moore referenced the incredible play when the Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year award was presented to Justin Jefferson.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC
FanDuel Creates Ridiculous Hypothetical Trade Involving Brian Burns
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Grading the Panthers' 2022 Rookie Class
Charlotte, NC11 hours ago
Panthers Add DeAngelo Hall to Coaching Staff
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Most Popular
Panthers Hire a New Assistant Special Teams Coach
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Two Recent Rulings Shed New Light on Michael Irvin Alleged Misconduct Case
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Panthers Hire Shawn Jefferson as Receivers Coach
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
The Carolina Panthers Are On the Clock: Anthony Richardson or Will Levis?
Charlotte, NC10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy