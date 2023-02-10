Armed bank robberies in Raleigh, Greenville lead to 15-year sentence for Vance County man

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 27-year-old has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison following two armed bank robberies in 2019, a release from the USDOJ said on Friday.

Evidence in court during the Thursday sentencing showed Stanley Kearney Jr., 27, of Kittrell was one of four men involved in a Raleigh robbery and was one of three involved in a Greenville robbery. Both took place at banks in December 2019.

The first robbery took place Dec. 6, 2019 at a SunTrust Bank on Creedmoor Road in Raleigh where the DOJ said four men pulled off the heist. A total of more than $11,000 was taken from the bank at gunpoint and the group was seen leaving the scene in a white Hyundai Elantra.

A few days after Christmas, on Dec. 30, 2019, Kearney was involved in another bank robbery, at the BB&T branch on Stantonsburg Road in Greenville, the DOJ release said.

There the group left with more than $72,800 and were again seen fleeing in a white Hyundai Elantra, the release said.

Kearney was stopped less than two weeks later on January 10, 2020, for a traffic violation that was unrelated. He attempted to flee the scene and was later brought in for an interview with law enforcement.

In that interview, the DOJ said he admitted to committing the SunTrust and BB&T bank robberies.

The codefendants in this case were Clifton Harris, Cameron Evans and Joshua Bailey. All three have pleaded guilty. Harris was sentenced to 81 months. Evans and Bailey are awaiting sentencing.

