Bill Gates: Nuclear waste is not a reason to avoid nuclear energy By Catherine Clifford@in/catclifford/@CatClifford, 10 days ago

"The waste problems should not be a reason to not do nuclear," Gates said in an interview with the German business publication Handelsblatt, which published ...