Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara Doubtful For Merseyside Derby

Jurgen Klopp's struggling Reds face neighbours Everton in the Premier League on Monday.

Liverpool could be without influential midfielder Thiago Alcantara when they face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday.

The 31-year-old has missed training this week whilst undergoing assessment by the medical department meaning he could be a doubt for the battle with the Toffees.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Speaking ahead of the match against Sean Dyche's team, Jurgen Klopp told the media (via Liverpoolfc.com ) that it is a hip issue that has sidelined the Spanish international.

“Yeah, Thiago has some problems. I know the problems, but I have to ask the medical department what I am allowed to say about it. Hip flexor, stuff like this, that’s it pretty much. He wasn’t able to train.”

Whilst other options in the squad have struggled to hit the levels of last season, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich player has maintained his form with a string of outstanding performances.

With Liverpool in desperate need of a win, losing Thiago will be a huge blow to Klopp who may recall skipper Jordan Henderson in his place.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

The match on Monday kicks off at 8pm GMT and more coverage will appear here over the coming days.

