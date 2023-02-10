Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
New York Post

NY’s ‘finch-smuggling kingpin’ gets prison time for bird trafficking

By Olivia Land,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BpP5M_0kjGWdIH00

An admitted bird smuggler dubbed “one of New York’s finch-smuggling kingpins” got his wings clipped Thursday, when he was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court to just over a year in prison.

Imsaf Ali, 62, was ordered to serve 366 days behind bars after he was stopped at John F. Kennedy Airport in January 2022 while trying to get finches from Guyana past customs for birdsong competitions.

He pleaded guilty to conspiring to import wildlife illegally last summer.

Ali was also arrested in 2018 for carrying finches through JFK using hair curlers stuffed in his socks. In that case, he was sentenced to two years’ probation and fined $7,800.

In a video shared with the court this month, Ali vowed that his latest run-in with the law would be his last.

“I’m going to stay away from the birds,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hq1o7_0kjGWdIH00
Ali was also busted in 2018 trying to smuggle finches in curlers in his socks.
United States Attorney Eastern District of New York

“Because it’s trouble.”

Ali’s lawyer, Christine Delince, said after sentencing that she was disappointed with the court’s decision.

Delince had previously argued for leniency toward her client, who she said had a cultural affinity for finches stemming from his childhood in Guyana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3H0M_0kjGWdIH00
Birds can die in the process of smuggling.
United States Customs and Border Patrol

Ali’s passion for his feathered friends, she explained, had seen him through years of personal difficulties.

“His actions were not just about money,” she wrote in Jan. 26 memo.

“[The birds] are a part of him and a part of his culture.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sw6Rl_0kjGWdIH00
Ali is sentenced to 366 days in prison.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Songbird competitions have been a popular amusement in the Caribbean for hundreds of years. Finches and other types of birds are judged on factors such as how many times they chirp.

The activity is so highly sought-after that some birds command thousands of dollars, leading to wildlife trafficking that authorities in the US and Latin America struggle to clamp down on.

In their own memo, prosecutors, however, called for “significant” prison time, calling Ali “one of New York’s finch-smuggling kingpins.”

With Post wires

Comments / 0
