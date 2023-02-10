East Palestine incident serves as lesson for Athens County EMA

Athens County Emergency Management Agency is studying the response to a recent train derailment in East Palestine as it prepares to conduct a safety drill featuring a similar scenario in May.

Director Don Gossel talked about the upcoming Local Emergency Planning Committee State Emergency Response Commission training during a Board of Commissioner’s meeting Feb. 7. The meeting was held at the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.

The evaluated functional exercise will take place in May 6 in Jacksonville, with the town’s community center acting as the base of operations, Gossel said. The exercise will include a train derailment scenario with toxic spill, “just like what’s really happening in East Palestine in Columbiana County,” he said.

“I know if we had the same scenario that they’re going through right now, with the chemicals that are on the trains that come through (Athens County), it would be more severe,” Gossel said. “The trains here run from Cincinnati to Athens. ... Our chemicals are more harsh.”

He noted that one of the hazardous chemicals carried on trains through Athens County contain ethylene oxide, which has fumes that are fatal when inhaled.

Gossel and his team are looking at the emergency response in East Palestine while planning the May scenario.

“I’m taking all these lessons learned, and you’re probably going to see those in this exercise,” he said.

He noted that the American Red Cross will participate in the May exercise by doing the sheltering piece. Athens County EMA is working on getting the Jacksonville Community Center recognized as an alternate Emergency Operations Center, so it will be approved by the State Emergency Response Commission.

“This will test communications, because if we ever had to go to an alternative site, we have to figure out how to work our communications,” he said. “I’m actually writing this (scenario) myself and Melody (Barnhart) will be the EMA director. She’s not part of the planning of it.”

Gossel noted the exercise will be a good learning lesson for Barnhart, EMA deputy director. “She is very talented, and I have a lot of confidence in her.”

About half of the 4,800 residents in the eastern Ohio town of East Palestine and those in the surrounding area, including parts of Pennsylvania, had to evacuate as officials monitored air and water quality following a controlled burn of chemicals released from damaged tank cars on Feb. 3, according to the Associated Press. The evacuation order was lifted Feb. 8, after the Environmental Protection Agency deemed the air safe.

According to the Associated Press, Federal Railroad Administration data showed hazardous chemicals were released during 11 train accidents nationwide in 2022, out of roughly 535 million miles, with only two injuries reported. In the past decade, releases of hazardous materials peaked at 20 in both 2018 and 2020.

Hazardous materials account for about 7-8% of the 30 million shipments that railroads deliver across the country every year, according to the Associated Press. But because of the way railroads mix freight together, at least a couple cars of hazardous materials can be found on nearly any train besides grain or coal trains.

“Railroads are a very safe form of transportation from a standpoint of statistics,” said professor David Clarke, who previously led the Center for Transportation Research at the University of Tennessee.

In other matters, Gossel and other county officials were schedule to met with Taylor Nemeth, district representative and grants coordinator for U.S. Representative Troy Balderson, 12th District, on Thursday. They were to discuss possible grant funding for the EMA portion of the new proposed EMA/911 Center building in The Plains. To get the federal Emergency Operation Center Construction Grant, Balderson, a Republican from Zanesville, has to electronically submit the project to the House Appropriations Committee, according to a previous Messenger report.

If EMA gets the $3 million in federal funds, the county would have to provide a $1 million match, Gossel said. The funds would cover almost the entire cost of the EMA portion of the new facility.