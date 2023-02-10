UW Shares Salary Bumps for Football Coaching Staff

Offensive-line coach Scott Huff ranks third behind Husky coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

The University of Washington, if not all of Seattle, is a better, happier place when Husky football is on solid footing.

For that matter, the school this week revealed that on February 1 it rewarded most members of the University of Washington football coaching staff with substantial salary increases for collectively fashioning an 11-2 debut season and enjoying unparalleled success in some position groups.

While Husky coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb already were bumped to $4.2 million and $2 million, respectively, near the end of the regular season — with Grubb receiving two extensions — eight other coaches have bigger paychecks, as well.

Collectively, the school is paying the assistant coaches $7.4 million, up from $5.7 million during their first season in Montlak

The UW is making it possible for these football staffers to actually afford a home in this high-priced city, though many of them currently reside in the suburbs.

Offensive-line coach Scott Huff has gone from $400,000 to $550,008 on Feb. 1 and will be increased to $575,000 on Feb. 1 in 2024. He'll also receive an additional $300,000 annually for public appearances, bringing his total compensation this year to $850,000.

Next up is UW wide-receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, who had his reimbursement substantially jump from $650,000 to $800,000 on the first of the month.

Co-defensive coordinators William Inge and Chuck Morrell mirror each other with $625,000 in base salary as of Feb. 1, up from $550,000, and each will draw an additional $100,000 annually for public appearances, putting their total compensation for each at $725,000.

Defensive-line coach Inoke Breckterfield and edge-rusher coach Eric Schmidt both increased to $575,000 on Feb. 1, up from $550,000 and $525,000, respectively.

Tight-ends coach Nick Sheridan has been upped from $300,000 to $450,000 on Feb. 1 and increases to $550,000 on July 1 this year.

Compared to his peers, running-backs coach Lee Marks received a somewhat modest increase from $400,000 to $425,000 on Feb. 1.

No salary addendum was provided by the school involving cornerbacks coach Julius "Juice" Brown, who is making $300,000 per year and whose position area struggled notably.

Add to that strength and and conditioning coach Ron McKeefery jumping from $600,000 to $625,000 and recruiting director Courtney Morgan increasing from $225,000 to $325,000, as reported by Christian Caple of The Athletic.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.