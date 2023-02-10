Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
HuskyMaven

UW Shares Salary Bumps for Football Coaching Staff

By Dan Raley,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420BpG_0kjGWCem00

Offensive-line coach Scott Huff ranks third behind Husky coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

The University of Washington, if not all of Seattle, is a better, happier place when Husky football is on solid footing.

For that matter, the school this week revealed that on February 1 it rewarded most members of the University of Washington football coaching staff with substantial salary increases for collectively fashioning an 11-2 debut season and enjoying unparalleled success in some position groups.

While Husky coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb already were bumped to $4.2 million and $2 million, respectively, near the end of the regular season — with Grubb receiving two extensions —  eight other coaches have bigger paychecks, as well.

Collectively, the school is paying the assistant coaches $7.4 million, up from $5.7 million during their first season in Montlak

The UW is making it possible for these football staffers to actually afford a home in this high-priced city, though many of them currently reside in the suburbs.

Offensive-line coach Scott Huff has gone from $400,000 to $550,008 on Feb. 1 and will be increased to $575,000 on Feb. 1 in 2024. He'll also receive an additional $300,000 annually for public appearances, bringing his total compensation this year to $850,000.

Next up is UW wide-receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, who had his reimbursement substantially jump from $650,000 to $800,000 on the first of the month.

Co-defensive coordinators William Inge and Chuck Morrell mirror each other with $625,000 in base salary as of Feb. 1, up from $550,000, and each will draw an additional $100,000 annually for public appearances, putting their total compensation for each at $725,000.

Defensive-line coach Inoke Breckterfield and edge-rusher coach Eric Schmidt both increased to $575,000 on Feb. 1, up from $550,000 and $525,000, respectively.

Tight-ends coach Nick Sheridan has been upped from $300,000 to $450,000 on Feb. 1 and increases to $550,000 on July 1 this year.

Compared to his peers, running-backs coach Lee Marks received a somewhat modest increase from $400,000 to $425,000 on Feb. 1.

No salary addendum was provided by the school involving cornerbacks coach Julius "Juice" Brown, who is making $300,000 per year and whose position area struggled notably.

Add to that strength and and conditioning coach Ron McKeefery jumping from $600,000 to $625,000 and recruiting director Courtney Morgan increasing from $225,000 to $325,000, as reported by Christian Caple of The Athletic.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA
Where Penix Ranks Among Winningest UW Quarterbacks
Seattle, WA5 hours ago
New XFL Launches Season, Half Dozen Former Huskies Involved
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Keyon Menifield Honored As Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
Seattle, WA2 hours ago
Most Popular
UW Has Learned Not to Sleep on Ferndale High Football Talent
Ferndale, WA2 days ago
Huskies Offer Florida Recruit Who Has Deep Family CFB Ties
Seattle, WA4 hours ago
Buckeyes Keep Handing Out Black Eyes to Huskies, Pac-12
Seattle, WA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy