Luka Doncic's Mavs 'Likely' to Re-Sign Kyrie Irving in Free Agency? Here's How

The Dallas Mavericks will need to retain Kyrie Irving's services this NBA offseason to keep a co-star around Luka Doncic. Here's how they can do it.

SACRAMENTO — The Dallas Mavericks long needed to acquire a co-star to pair with Luka Doncic to maximize their outlook to contend for an NBA title. Jalen Brunson had emerged as a possible candidate to be that player but soon departed to sign with the New York Knicks after his breakout last summer.

The Mavs finally gave Doncic a true co-star to play alongside, as they pulled off a blockbuster move on Sunday to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. With Irving playing on a $36.9 million expiring salary, though, much focus has been placed on him being a possible rental.

What do the Mavs need to do to retain Irving's services? According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, if the Mavs are willing to pay Irving a max salary on a multi-year deal, they will likely retain him.

“If the Mavs are willing to pay Kyrie, if they’re willing to give him max money on a multiple year deal, my bet is that’s where Kyrie Irving will be," Wojnarowski said on a recent radio appearance.

Irving made a strong impression in his Mavs debut, leading the team to a 110-104 road win over the LA Clippers. He finished with 24 points, four rebounds, and five assists while shouldering the top option role after just one practice with his new team. Luka Doncic was sidelined due to a heel contusion.

Irving had contract talks break off with the Nets when they presented a framework that didn't fully guarantee his salary, tying some compensation to winning a championship. As an NBA All-Star starter, Irving didn't view that as fair.

There will be some key teams to monitor vying for Irving's services in the offseason. The Los Angeles Lakers stand out as a team to keep an eye on as they seek to contend with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The mechanics would be challenging, but the Phoenix Suns with Irving's close friend, Kevin Durant, naturally is another option.

Wojnarowski did mention that the Lakers will likely be motivated to sign D'Angelo Russell to a contract extension. Doing so would take them out of pursuing Irving, or any other big name point guard. The Suns already have Chris Paul in the fold, which again, makes Phoenix a complicated destination for Irving.

If all goes the way the Mavs hope for the remainder of this season, Irving will likely be in Dallas for the foreseeable future contending for championships with Doncic.

