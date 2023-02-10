Open in App
Kansas City, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Survey says: Most of Missouri, including St. Louis, backs Chiefs for the Super Bowl

By Joey Schneider,

10 days ago

ST. LOUIS — For most of Missouri, including St. Louis, loyalties lie with the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

VividSeats.com released an in-depth report last year naming the most popular NFL team in each county of the United States of America. Findings show that Missouri football fans largely backed the Kansas City Chiefs, though that wasn’t the case for quite everywhere in the Show-Me State.

Missouri Capitol turning Chiefs red and gold to celebrate Super Bowl LVII

According to Vivid Seats, in Missouri’s 114 counties, fans are most likely to root for the Chiefs in all but nine. The research is based on data analyzed from 2021-22 ticket sales, specifically zip codes of sales for team tickets.

For the St. Louis region, nearing a decade without an NFL team, the Chiefs are considered the most popular team in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and most areas within two or three counties away from both. The more west you look from St. Louis, the more you notice major support for Kansas City.

The nine Missouri counties more likely to side with NFL teams not named the Chiefs include:

  • Bollinger
  • Carter
  • Clark
  • Dunklin
  • Iron
  • Madison
  • Mississippi
  • New Madird
  • Pemiscot

All of those counties, aside from Clark in the northeastern border, are located in the southeastern portion of the state, hours away from St. Louis. That list includes practically the whole Missouri bootheel with Dunklin, New Madrid and Pemiscot counties.

Favorite teams among those counties include the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans, per Vivid Seats.

The Chiefs’ next Super Bowl opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles , were not the most popular among those counties, and only one was most devoted to a Chiefs’ division rival in the Raiders. So perhaps that leaves room open for fans questioning their loyalty to side with Missouri’s team this weekend.

Kansas City barbecue gets shout-out at Super Bowl LVII

According to Vivid Seats, the Chiefs are also the most-popular team in the Metro East, along with most of Kansas and parts of Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Super Bowl 57 kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on FOX4 on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Chiefs are battling for their second Super Bowl title in four years, while the Eagles are battling for their second Super Bowl title in six years.

Comments / 0
