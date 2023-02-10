Open in App
Anniston, AL
Calhoun Journal

43rd Annual Heritage Festival to be Held in Anniston

10 days ago

Photo byCalhoun Journal

February 10, 2023

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, February 18th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm the Longleaf Event Center, 920 Museum Drive, Anniston, AL, will be the location of the 43rd Annual Heritage Festival. This February, the Anniston Museums and Gardens invite the community to the 43rd annual Heritage Festival! Celebrate Black History Month all day by encouraging the community’s youth during the oration competition, enjoying a special choir performance, shopping African-inspired vendors, and touring the Anniston Museum of Natural History and Berman Museum. Festival Coordinator Georgia Calhoun declared this year’s theme as 43 Years of Poetry Celebrations. Baby Boy’s BBQ will be on-site with delicious food options available for purchase. This community event is perfect for people of all ages.

Register your child to compete in the 43rd annual Heritage Festival Oration Competition. Download the registration form and email it to swoolmaker@annistonal.gov or visit Anniston Museum of Natural History. This special event provides children from Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12 the opportunity to develop public speaking skills and strengthen their love for reading, writing, and poetry. Review the Oration Competition Application for details. Registration forms are due by end of day Saturday, February 11, 2023. All oration competition participants receive $10.00, a participation ribbon, and a one-year Family Membership to the Anniston Museums and Gardens. Monetary prizes and ribbons are awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place of each category during the Awards Ceremony.To become a 43rd annual Heritage Festival sponsor, please contact Sarah Woolmaker at swoolmaker@annistonal.gov or call 256-237-6261. Thank you for your support!Interested in becoming a vendor at the 43rd annual Heritage Festival? Contact Angie Dothard at adothard@annistonmuseum.org or call 256-237-6766. Vendor space is limited. Vendor fee is $40 per business and includes an 8-foot table and two chairs.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

