'Yellowstone' Actress Q'orianka Kilcher CLEARED Of Criminal Charges Related To Insurance Fraud

Yellowstone actress Q'orianka Kilcher , known for playing fearless attorney Angela Blue Thunder on the western drama, is celebrating a big legal victory.

The famed TV star has been cleared of criminal charges related to insurance fraud, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, after she was accused of improperly collecting disability benefits for more than two years.

Johnny Depp 's former powerhouse attorney, Brown Rudnick LLP partner Camille Vasquez worked alongside Stephen Cook on the case.

Vasquez and Cook were pleased to announce the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office dismissed all charges against their client.

"Today, I am beyond grateful that my case has been dismissed — tomorrow my journey begins to help raise awareness and demand more transparency for worker's rights within the workers comp system," said Kilcher in her own statement on February 10.

"I want to thank my attorneys, Camille Vasquez and Steve Cook, for their steadfast belief in my innocence — without their advocacy, we would not be here today," she continued. "Finally, I want to thank my family, friends, fans, and fellow industry peers whose support has kept me going. I look forward to shedding more light on this experience and continuing to do the work I love ."

This breaking development comes after Kilcher was hit with two felony counts of workers compensation insurance fraud following an investigation by the California Department of Insurance.

Kilcher reported a work-related neck and right shoulder injury while filming Dora and the Lost City of Gold in October 2018, but allegedly "stopped treatment and did not respond to the insurance company handling her claim on behalf of her employer."

A year later, the investigation determined she allegedly contacted the insurance company in October 2019 to say she needed treatment and told a doctor that she had been unable to accept work "because her neck pain was too severe."

She started receiving temporary total disability benefits after making these claims, according to the press release.

Kilcher still worked on the Paramount Network megahit from July 2019 to October 2019, "despite her statements to the doctor that she had been unable to work for a year," according to the insurance department's statement.

She reportedly collected a total of $96,838 in disability benefits from October 14, 2019, through September 9, 2021. Despite the claims against her, Kilcher pleaded not guilty last May and maintained her innocence throughout the process.

Now that she has been cleared, Kilcher is looking forward to pursuing new projects and is hoping to use this moment to shed light on the experiences of other workers who have been injured in the workplace.