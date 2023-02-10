LEGO Thief: Man Steals Over $3K In Plastic Bricks From South Windsor Target

A man allegedly stole over $3,000 in LEGO bricks from a Target in South Windsor. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via M W

A man faces larceny charges after stealing thousands of dollars in LEGO sets from a Target in Connecticut.

New Haven resident Glenn London, age 37, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 9 by police on two active arrest warrants, both related to larcenies from the Target in South Windsor, located at 125 Buckland Hills Dr., according to Windsor PD Sergeant Mark Cleverdon.

London allegedly stole $1,709.92 of the popular toy plastic bricks on Friday, Oct. 21, and then stole $1,419.94 worth of sets on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

London was presented at Manchester Superior Court on Thursday, the same day as his arrest.

