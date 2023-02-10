MCC to vote in May over whether to keep traditional Eton versus Harrow fixture played at Lord's

A vote on the Eton versus Harrow match at Lord's will be held in May after a narrow, 'Brexit-style' victory for the fixture in a survey of MCC members and an acrimonious breakdown in subsequent talks.

Bungling bosses at MCC were forced to apologise for dropping the historic contest – along with the Oxford versus Cambridge varsity clash - on the quiet and without consulting members.

They were forced into issuing an apology and distributing a survey, in which the 18,000 MCC members were asked for their opinion on which games should be kept at the iconic venue amid supposed time constraints.

An announcement is due later on Friday, but Sportsmail understands that, in an incredibly tight contest, a majority of around 40 wanted Eton and Harrow to stay, with around 100 in favour of keeping the Varsity match.

Talks followed between MCC officials and those leading the fight to keep the fixtures. It was suggested by MCC that the games be played every other year. That was unceremoniously rejected.

Instead, those in favour of the matches continuing to take place, suggested another vote in 10 years' time. Their belief was that MCC had made a mess of the process, created division and had lost the right to make suggestions or alterations.

With no breakthrough, a vote will now be held at the AGM in May.

The Eton v Harrow fixture has been played since 1805 with the Oxford and Cambridge game first held at Lord's in 1827 and both will go ahead this year.