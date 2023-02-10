Open in App
Multnomah County, OR
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

Multnomah County Sheriff deputy accused of assault, strangulation

By Hailey Dunn,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pfS1q_0kjGJn9s00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy is facing multiple charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident, according to court documents.

Larry Wenzel, 52, is accused of strangling and physically harming the victim on Jan. 31. Booking records show Wenzel was arrested the same day as the alleged incident on charges of strangulation, coercion, fourth-degree assault, menacing and harassment.

Clark County father, stepmother arrested on child abuse charges

KOIN 6 News is refraining from describing the nature of the relationship between Wenzel and the adult victim.

According to court documents, during the alleged incident the victim told investigators they feared that Wenzel would seriously hurt them.

Wenzel was indicted by a Clackamas County grand jury on Feb. 2. A judge ordered his bail to be set at $75,000 and that he cannot have any contact with the alleged victim.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or go to thehotline.org . All calls are free and confidential.

Stay with KOIN 6 for continuing coverage.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Portland, OR
Independent report says Tigard police had ‘no reason’ to shoot Macduff
Tigard, OR9 hours ago
Armed Gresham carjacking lasts 12 hours
Gresham, OR17 hours ago
Carjacking suspect leads police on chase through Portland
Portland, OR6 hours ago
Most Popular
Shots fired in Troutdale, suspect wounded by deputy
Portland, OR2 days ago
Vancouver Police Department begins body camera rollout
Vancouver, WA9 hours ago
2 killed, 1 badly injured in Hwy 47 crash near Vernonia
Vernonia, OR3 hours ago
PPB IDs Cathedral Park apartment arson suspect
Portland, OR2 days ago
Driver in fiery speed racing crash dies at hospital
Portland, OR4 hours ago
Police: Suspect arrested, balcony ablaze after shots fired in N Portland
Portland, OR3 days ago
Public safety, racial discrimination concerns surround police alert tool
Portland, OR2 days ago
PPB: 3 hospitalized after serious crash on North Marine Drive
Portland, OR1 day ago
Portland fire crews respond to ‘dangerous’ basement fire, 2 hospitalized
Portland, OR2 days ago
Firefighters rescue several pets when Dundee garage goes up in flames
Dundee, OR4 hours ago
Narcan OTC in Washington, not yet in Oregon
Portland, OR10 hours ago
Portland Public Schools issues apology after student endured ‘racist attack’
Portland, OR2 days ago
20 years in the making, mayor seeks Kellogg Dam removal, park redesign
Milwaukie, OR3 hours ago
Pulitzer-winning journalist, would-be governor Nick Kristof to speak in Hillsboro
Hillsboro, OR54 minutes ago
Micro enterprises, big rewards for Black businesses in Portland
Portland, OR22 hours ago
Portland responds to Montana lawsuit over fossil fuel regulations
Portland, OR2 days ago
Princess Peach Magic Wheelchair lights up Lilly’s face
Portland, OR1 day ago
We’re not kidding! Local Eagle Scouts build ‘goat enrichment platform’ for recovery center
Carlton, OR1 day ago
‘We’re going to bring back downtown’: City commissioner talks homeless, housing
Portland, OR2 days ago
Windy, icy conditions suspend some ski operations on Mt. Hood
Portland, OR3 hours ago
Kohr Explores: National Love Your Pet Day at Ruff House
Portland, OR9 hours ago
Portland ties with this New York city for its small apartment sizes
Portland, OR2 hours ago
Local kids figure skate in Special Olympics performance
Portland, OR3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy