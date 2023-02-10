Fast X Channels One of the Best Aspects of Avengers: Endgame

One of the many things the Fast and Furious franchise has succeeded at is upping the stakes. With the latest installment, Fast X , is now veering close to Avengers: Endgame levels with callbacks to nostalgia. Universal Pictures released the first trailer for Fast X , which reveals a ton about the movie. We now know Jason Momoa is playing the central villain in Fast X , and he has ties that go all the way back to Fast Five , the film largely responsible for revitalizing the franchise and transforming it from simple car race antics to an action-adventure mainstay.

Dante, the name of Jason Momoa's Fast X character, appears to be the son of Fast Five villain Hernan Reyes , played by Joaquim de Almeida). Flashback scenes to the chaotic safe heist in Fast Five shows Dante standing in the hole left by the safe Dominic Toretto and Brian O'Connor dragged around Brazil. We later see Dante on the bridge driving the SUV that got knocked into the ocean when Dom sent the safe flying into it. Other familiar scenes include the strip of roadway in Fast and Furious 6 , and a return to the Fast Five bridge for what will be a dramatic showdown between Dante and Dom.

Fast X and Avengers: Endgame Similarities

The similarities between Fast X and Avengers: Endgame come from the latter's use of revisiting some of the classic locations and events from the Infinity Saga, such as the Battle of New York. Marketing for Fast X bills it as the beginning of the end for the storied franchise, so as it races to its conclusion, it only makes sense to take a look back at some of its craziest stunts and battles as well.

Just like Avengers: Endgame , Fast X is also bringing back a lot of actors to help close this chapter out. Returning actors include Helen Mirren, John Cena, Charlize Theron, and Jason Statham. Of course, joining the festivities are newcomers Jason Momoa and Brie Larsen.

Fast X Synopsis Revealed

The release of the first Fast X trailer also brings with it the movie's synopsis , which you can find below:

Fast X , the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began.

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything-and everyone-that Dom loves, forever.

In 2011's Fast Five , Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante ( Aquaman 's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish ) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, with Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno. The film races into theaters on May 19th.