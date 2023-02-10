Widow of Elliot Blair relives horrifying moment she saw his dead body at Mexican resort

“I was dead asleep,” Kim Williams told CBS News , explaining how a security guard at Las Rocas Resort and Spa banged on her door and informed her that her husband, Elliot Blair, had tumbled to his death from their second-story balcony on Jan. 14.
Williams and Blair, 33, were in Rosarito Beach on the Baja Peninsula to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Photos and videos from the trip show the couple smiling and enjoying their vacation.
“I walked out of the room in pajamas, barefoot,” she said of the startled moments after she received the devastating news.
“They pointed down to the ground and I just looked over and I ran. I ran down there.”
Williams told the outlet Mexican officials gave her four different stories about what happened to her husband.
An initial autopsy in Baja California ruled Blair’s death was an accident, emphasizing that he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.10% at the time of his fatal plunge. Although slightly above the California legal driving limit of 0.08%, it is not enough for the majority of people to be considered drunk.
