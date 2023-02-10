Open in App
New York Post

Widow of Elliot Blair relives horrifying moment she saw his dead body at Mexican resort

By Olivia Land,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zPJ28_0kjGIOK200

The widow of the California public defender who died mysteriously at a Mexican resort last month described the horrifying moment she learned her husband was dead in a new interview this week.

“I was dead asleep,” Kim Williams told CBS News , explaining how a security guard at Las Rocas Resort and Spa banged on her door and informed her that her husband, Elliot Blair, had tumbled to his death from their second-story balcony on Jan. 14.

Williams and Blair, 33, were in Rosarito Beach on the Baja Peninsula to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Photos and videos from the trip show the couple smiling and enjoying their vacation.

“I walked out of the room in pajamas, barefoot,” she said of the startled moments after she received the devastating news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enInw_0kjGIOK200
Kim Williams and Elliot Blair were celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Mexico.
Go Fund Me

“They pointed down to the ground and I just looked over and I ran. I ran down there.”

Williams told the outlet Mexican officials gave her four different stories about what happened to her husband.

An initial autopsy in Baja California ruled Blair’s death was an accident, emphasizing that he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.10% at the time of his fatal plunge. Although slightly above the California legal driving limit of 0.08%, it is not enough for the majority of people to be considered drunk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AyRIA_0kjGIOK200
Blair allegedly plunged to his death from a second-story balcony at Las Rocas Resort and Spa.
Google Maps

A second, private autopsy performed in Los Angeles this week reportedly supported Blair’s loved ones’ allegations that he was killed by foul play .

“We can see in those photographs a couple of things which tell us Elliot Blair didn’t fall that night — that he was murdered,” attorney Case Barnett told CBS of the original autopsy.

Barnett alleged the second autopsy found Blair suffered 40 skull fractures, as well as a toe injury and “road rash” on his knees, which suggested he may have been dragged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCyJk_0kjGIOK200
Kim Williams wants answers about what happened to her husband of one year.
CBS News

“He’s not going to have a toe injury and injuries to the back of his head as a result of a fall,” Barnett argued.

“It was just not a fall — it looks like he was beaten.”

Williams also spoke to CBS about the “very strange” incident when she and Blair were pulled over by police officers just hours before his death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IgUhE_0kjGIOK200
The couple, both public defenders, were married in 2022.
Go Fund Me

In a prior interview with “Good Morning America,” Williams said the couple was “rattled” when the cops allegedly shook them down for money.

Blair did not have the amount they demanded, she explained, but handed over $160 before the officers let them go.

“I think it’s very strange that two hours before my husband is killed, this happens to us,” she told CBS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8daU_0kjGIOK200
Kimberly Williams (second from right) is comforted by her family during a candlelight vigil in January.
MediaNews Group via Getty Images

“I don’t think we can rule anything out but I also can’t sit here and tell you that’s what happened because, at the end of the day, I don’t know what happened to him.”

Barnett said the family’s investigators are working to obtain the hotel’s surveillance footage and Mexican law enforcement reports before they determine what happened to Blair.

“I want everyone to remember him and to know how special he was,” Williams said of her late husband.

“But I also want answers as to what happened to him that night and why.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3uzd_0kjGIOK200
At the time of his death, Elliot Blair was a public defender practicing in Southern California.
Go Fund Me
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
When the cops came knocking at her door, a woman found out that her husband of 40 years had a secret identity
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago
Abused woman who lost retail job over busted teeth gets a new smile
Circleville, OH56 minutes ago
Pregnant woman in Uber killing argues to be freed because fetus is innocent — as video shows fatal shooting
Miami, FL1 hour ago
Bloodied woman tells cashier she was kidnapped, only to be dragged away by suspect: cops
Dolton, IL6 hours ago
Salt Life co-founder Michael Hutto gets 12 years in prison for killing teen girlfriend
Jacksonville, FL6 hours ago
Illegal immigrant admitted to killing roommate for tossing plate of food: cops
Fort Pierce, FL6 hours ago
LA Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell shot dead: ‘He was a peacemaker’
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Hayden Panettiere’s brother Jansen Panettiere dead at 28: report
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Three teen girls, including one who was pregnant, and gunman dead in Texas shooting
Galena Park, TX1 day ago
Hundreds of teens break into Texas family’s home, throw ‘mansion rager’
Austin, TX22 hours ago
Non-binary ex-Biden official Sam Brinton’s family slams abuse claims: ‘Never happened’
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Texas street race leads to chaos as spectators set on fire
Austin, TX15 hours ago
NJ electrician shoots dead beautician wife and two kids before killing himself: police
Linden, NJ1 day ago
Reputed NYC gangster out on sweetheart deal arrested again after allegedly mugging teen
New York City, NY2 days ago
Ex-superintendent of NJ district where Adriana Kuch took her life once lectured teachers on school violence
Parkland, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy