Fans Are Reeling Over Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett's Steamy 'And Just Like That' Kiss Photos

'And Just Like That,' the fan-favorite couple is back together and locking lips.

Sarah Jessica Parker ’s latest photos have fans swooning.



With filming on Season 2 of And Just Like That in full-swing, naturally, Parker’s current on-screen love interest made an appearance on her Instagram page, much to the delight of original Sex and the City fans.

In the series of steamy shots, Parker teased a smooch between her character Carrie Bradshaw and John Corbett , who is reprising his role as Aidan Shaw.

“This. Is. Not. A. Drill,” she cheekily captioned the photos, fully knowing that it would send fans into a frenzy. And it nearly broke the internet with friends and celebrities taking to the comments to express their excitement.

“NO WAYYYYYY,” Gwyneth Paltrow commented, purposefully opting for all caps to emphasize her elation.

One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush wrote, “MY HEART MY HEART MY HEART!!” while her co-star, Jana Kramer , added, “Deceased.”

“I’m freaking,” Parker’s good friend Andy Cohen added of the romantic reunion between the previously-engaged couple.

The Old Navy Instagram account may have had the best response, writing, "Carrie in her Bennifer era!!!"

Adrienne Bailon noted, "Omg my heart is so happy!" while other fans exclaimed that they are "unwell" after seeing the snaps.

Even the TV show's official Instagram page retweeted the pics, captioning the post: “And just like that Carrie is back on her tiptoes.”

Corbett’s return arc as the hunky and beloved furniture maker is a highly-anticipated one, as many fans of the original series believed he was “the one” and that the couple should’ve been endgame. And since *spoiler* Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth ) didn’t survive to see the end of season one— that damn Peloton —Carrie now has plenty of space in her life to pursue a romance with a new, or old, lover.

Corbett—who is also appearing on How I Met Your Father this season—first made waves on the HBO drama between 2000 and 2003 for a total of 22 episodes.

Parker confirmed his return in September , with Deadline following up to note that it would be a “substantial, multi-episode arc.”

What they didn’t note is that the chemistry between Carrie and Aidan seemingly never fizzled out.

On Thursday, Corbett’s return to set was also captured by photographers—and unsurprisingly, the photos also include the couple locking lips in a passionate embrace. This time, however, they seemed to be doing so on a stoop, much like in the original iconic scenes.

When asked about Corbett’s return, Parker previously told Extra that “it’s so happy,” adding that he “brings a lot of joy.”

"It's an amazing storyline that [executive producer Michael Patrick King] and the writers have sorted out," she explained, adding, "and I think will be really meaningful to the audience who feel a lot of affection for him."

History always has a way of repeating itself.