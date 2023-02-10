Rebel Wilson Poses With History-Making Kelce Brothers Ahead of Super Bowl: 'So Pumped'

The actress got to meet the Super Bowl competitors at the NFL Honors.

Rebel Wilson got a little taste of Super Bowl history at last night's NFL Honors—the National Football League's annual awards show—when she caught two legends in the making for a photo op.

The new mama found herself in the company of Travis and Jason Kelce on the evening of Feb. 9. Both brothers have one Super Bowl win under their belt and are headed back to win their second.

The catch? Only one will win. Travis, 33, is a tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Jason, 35, is a lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, and the brothers are headed onto the field in competition for the sport's biggest win of the year.

Needless to say, Wilson, 42, was thrilled to run into the two, catching the players for a quick snapshot before the night ended. Wilson, draped in a black dress with a lacey inset across her chest, shoulders and arms, stood between the men, who both towered over her.

"So pumped to relax on the couch and watch SuperBowl this weekend 🏈 Go boys!" she wrote alongside the photo, which she posted via Instagram this morning .

Ramona Agruma , Wilson's girlfriend , seemed to be just as excited, writing, "Yesss 🔥😍😍😍," in the comments.

Orfeh chimed in as well, dropping a few "⭐️⭐️⭐️" emojis in response.

"Not sure one picture has ever made me so jealous!! 😍," one fan wrote.

And for us non-sports fans, one joked, "Oh yes, the Superbowl. The biggest commercial event of the year, with little snippets of sports between the ads." A few of the commercials have already debuted, like John Travolta's Grease flashback and Elton John's Doritos spot , and we can't wait to see what rolls out next.