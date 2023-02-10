Open in App
Mount Vernon, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

Feds investigate Mount Vernon City School District, superintendent for possible misuse of grant money

By News 12 Staff,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MMUja_0kjGHwvb00

The Mount Vernon City School District and its superintendent are the subject of a federal investigation.

School officials confirm it surrounds the district's use of federal grant money, but they didn't go into any further details.

What News 12 has learned is that the investigation comes after some residents started asking questions.

A federal investigation into the alleged misuse of federal grant funds by the Mount Vernon City School District is what residents like Jesse Van Lew, of Save Mount Vernon, have been advocating for.

"It's about time people of Mount Vernon stop putting their heads in the sand and looking the other way," says Van Lew.

He and a group of residents raised concerns back in October after a Mount Vernon resident did some digging.

Van Lew uncovered $8.5 million was paid to Wellcore/Just Inspire, a company headed by Superintendent Waveline Conroy Bennett's son.

The funds were paid over a seven-year period, seemingly without evidence that requests for proposals, a common practice by school districts, were ever made.

"You have an $8 million grant, why aren't you bidding out and why aren't bidding out and why did it go to her son? We have a right to ask those questions," says Lauren P. Raysor, of Save Mount Vernon.

On Friday, school officials confirmed that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York subpoenaed records associated with federal grant money.

"This is about kids, this is about children. You know you take money away from them, you don't have programs for them and then you wonder why they end up in the street the way the end up, so we have to fight and fight hard," says Raysor.

In November, Mount Vernon's Board of Education hired an outside consultant to conduct an audit of the district use of grant funds.

District officials released a statement that says in part: "The Board of Education is supportive of this civil investigation and will fully cooperate with the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"District officials say once the independent audit is complete, they will release the results to the public.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
The Gap, The Brooklyn Circus collaborate on new clothing, lessons for kids
Manhattan, NY2 hours ago
Brooklyn family promises justice in killing of DeAndre Matthews
Brooklyn, NY2 hours ago
Sagamore Hill: Presidents Day at a president’s home
Oyster Bay, NY2 hours ago
Sisters from Westchester trying to save single mother's life through kidney donation
Greenwich, CT4 hours ago
Islanders’ Barzal out indefinitely with lower-body injury
Elmont, NY5 hours ago
Authorities identify victims, shooter in Linden family murder-suicide
Linden, NJ6 hours ago
NYPD: Woman wanted for lighting Pride flag on fire outside Manhattan restaurant
Manhattan, NY7 hours ago
NYC man continues to build lofty profile with big food, community outreach efforts
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Officials: Aerosol can may be to blame for fire at Paterson recycling center
Paterson, NJ7 hours ago
Alligator captured at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park; rehabbing at Bronx Zoo
Brooklyn, NY8 hours ago
Verplanck dog rescue in limbo as tenant-landlord dispute moves forward
Verplanck, NY9 hours ago
Vigil held for victims of Brooklyn U-Haul driving rampage that killed 1, injured 8
Brooklyn, NY7 hours ago
Pump Patrol: Lowest gas prices around Bronx and Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY10 hours ago
Black History Month: A tour of Zimmerli Art Museum in New Brunswick
New Brunswick, NJ10 hours ago
Jersey Buzz: 20-year-old bakes his way to a 6-figure salary. Here’s how he did it
Passaic, NJ11 hours ago
DreamWorks Water Park at American Dream mall remains closed after helicopter display falls into pool
East Rutherford, NJ11 hours ago
Pricy WWI era machine gun kept in Bay Shore stolen
Bay Shore, NY8 hours ago
Love & Legacy art exhibit in Stamford celebrates Black history
Stamford, CT12 hours ago
FDNY: 1 injured in fire at Cumberland Walk apartment building
Brooklyn, NY12 hours ago
Cloudy, heavy rain possible Tuesday in New York City
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Police: Car wash worker fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Concourse Village
New York City, NY13 hours ago
Linden community grieving after 2 adults, 2 teenagers die in apparent murder-suicide
Linden, NJ14 hours ago
Prosecutors: Cedarhurst man illegally distributed thousands of dollars in painkillers out of his Queens pharmacy
Cedarhurst, NY22 hours ago
Iconic Lenny's Pizzeria, featured in ‘Saturday Night Fever,’ closes its doors
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra performs concert at Lehman College
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Giving back: Young volunteers receive President’s Volunteer Service Award in Garden City
Garden City, NY1 day ago
Black-owned businesses thrive at first-ever Black Business Expo
White Plains, NY1 day ago
Brooklyn Children’s Museum celebrates Black History Month with annual ‘Black Future Festival’
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Experience Brooklyn's best bagel shops with NYC Bagel Tours
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy