Conor Benn mocks Pep Guardiola's claim that 'everyone is innocent until proven guilty'

Conor Benn has continued to protest his recent treatment, as he tweeted 'no they're not' to Pep Guardiola's claim that 'everyone is innocent until proven guilty'.

Benn has nor fought since Sportsmail revealed he had failed two drugs tests ahead of his planned fight with Chris Eubank Jr last year, although he could be set for a return to the WBC rankings when their three-month investigation concludes.

The 26-year-old maintains his innocence despite twice testing positive for the female fertility drug clomifene, blaming the results on 'contamination' and his 'heavy consumption of chicken eggs'.

He has previously claimed to have 'been through hell and back' during the process before adding: 'Thank God for science. The evidence doesn’t lie. No holes in the truth.’

He wrote in a further tweet last month: ‘I’ve never taken a PED in my life and never would...there is a reason the WBC haven’t banned me, keep that energy when it’s all said and done and I’m proven innocent.’

While Benn may return to the WBC rankings, the boxer could still face a ban as a a separate, slower-burning probe by UK Anti-Doping and the British Boxing Board of Control remains ongoing.

It is the latter investigation that has the scope to ban Benn from boxing in this country, if they find him guilty of an offence.

Manchester City boss Guardiola is another sports star who has spent this week in a combative mood.

His comments on innocence came in an emotional press conference as his club faces 115 charges over alleged financial breaches.

The manager defended his club, accused the other Premier League sides of a witch hunt and confirmed he wants to stay at the Etihad.

If they are found guilty, Man City could face a points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier League.

'We are lucky we live in a marvellous country where everyone is innocent until proved guilty,' he said. 'We didn't have this opportunity. We are already sentenced.'

'What is going to happen I don't know. Personally I am happy we are here, like UEFA we have the chance to defend. I think we have good lawyers. I think the Premier League supported by 19 teams will have good lawyers too.'