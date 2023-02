Looking for a job in law enforcement? You are in luck.

The Green Cove Springs Police Department is hiring. People interested in signing up will receive a $2,000 signing bonus.

Specialty teams available are:

Canine

DUI

Traffic Units

Honor Guard

Swat

SRO

GCSPD is also offering several benefits which are:

- Take home car program

- Off-duty details

- Up-to-date equipment and weapons

- College tuition reimbursement

- Competitive pay step plan

- Competitive retirement plan

You can apply HERE .

